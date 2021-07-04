40 migrant families face assault in Kalahandi, rendered homeless

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Forty migrant families of Jharigam block were forced out of their homes in neighbouring Kalahandi district after a group of villagers from Gotomunda allegedly attacked them on Friday. Rendered homeless, over 230 members of these families have currently taken refuge in a school building in Kuhudi panchayat in Chandahandi block while others are in a nearby forest.

Sources said, the families originally belong to Ramasa and Palia villages in Jharigam but had migrated to bordering forest villages of Kalahandi about 17 years back. They had settled in Bhatapani and Dumerpani villages in Sahajkhol forest under Ambapani police limits. However, conflict arose when they began clearing land for cultivation which was opposed by villagers of Gotomunda. Ever since, Gotomunda locals have been seeking their eviction.

On Friday, hundreds of villagers entered Bhatapani and Dumerpani and allegedly assaulted the residents and took away their livestock. The raging mob apparently set fire to some of the houses, ravaged and looted valuables. Some victims have alleged that the mob urinated into the village well, poisoned the water and threatened to kill them if they did not leave the area immediately.

As news spread, volunteers from Chandahandi block rushed to the migrant families’ rescue and helped shift 20 families to a primary school in Kuhudi. The others, however, are living in make shift polythene tents in a nearby forest.

Contacted, Nabarangpur SP Prahlad Sahai Meena said a case in this regard has been registered in Ambani police station and their counterparts in the district are monitoring the situation. Besides, a police team has been deputed at the school for the rescued families’ protection. Collector Ajit Mishra informed that seven days’ ration was given to the families and the administration is taking care of their requirements.

Nabarangpur Sub Collector Bhaskar Raito and Chandahandi BDO Dharmaraj Majhi are overseeing the situation at Kuhudi, he said.