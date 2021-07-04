STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Deo Irrigation Project: 538 more families in Karanjia sub-division to be relocated by November

In a bid to speed up the Deo Irrigation Project, the Mayurbhanj administration is planning to shift at least 538 more families of seven villages in Karanjia sub-division by November.

Published: 04th July 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

The Deo Irrigation Project | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  In a bid to speed up the Deo Irrigation Project, the Mayurbhanj administration is planning to shift at least 538 more families of seven villages in Karanjia sub-division by November. The project, lying in cold storage for over three decades, recently released water on experimental basis and is expected to be fully functional soon. 

As per direction of Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, a review meeting was held by  Karanjia Sub Collector Dr. Rajanikanta Biswal in presence of Deo project executive engineer Anil Kumar Panigrahi, SDPO Sudarshan Gangi, BDO Debasish Baral, tehsildar Smruti Ranjan Sahoo and special land acquisition requisition and rehabilitation officer of the project Narendra Nath Majhi, on Friday. Sources said, over 1,040 families would have to be relocated for the project. 

Of these, the district administration had already relocated 502 families from Hatibari, Dudhiani and Migriginandi areas in different phases but the process was reportedly delayed due to irregular allocation of funds by the State government. 

After the review meet, Biswal said the district administration is chalking out a strategy for relocation of remaining families in the sub-division who will be fully or partially affected by the Deo project. 

As per the strategy report prepared by the rehabilitation officer, at least 538 families from 7 villages - Sanabarhakamuda, Badabarhakamuda, Kadalibadi, Badramchandrapur, Shamchandrapur, Thakuramapatana and Purunapani -  will be rehabilitated. Compensation, housing under various government schemes, shifting and temporary house facilities will be provided to them. 

On June 25, the irrigation project released water on an experimental basis, 29 years after its inception. Initially, the water of the project will cover more than 3,500 hectare lands for kharif cultivation this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deo Irrigation Project
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp