Biomedical waste plagues SCB Medical College and Hospital

The stench emanating from unattended heaps of biomedical waste and garbage is also creating an unpleasant situation at the hospital.

Published: 04th July 2021 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 12:11 PM

Heaps of biomedical waste lying unattended near the centre of excellence building in Cuttack | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Biomedical waste management in the SCB Medical College and Hospital here is in shambles. Heaps of biomedical waste and garbage, including used PPE kits, gloves, blood-soaked cotton, used syringes and other hospital waste are lying unattended for days together near vaccination centre, in front of attendants’ rest room at pulmonary medicine department and along the road near the centre of excellence building, posing the threat of serious health hazards. 

In this rainy season, the decomposed garbage heaps are creating a unhygienic atmosphere. The stench emanating from unattended heaps of biomedical waste and garbage is also creating an unpleasant situation at the hospital.

Sources said the premier government hospital produces as much as 1.4 tonne of biomedical waste per day. For its collection and scientific disposal, the hospital authorities have engaged Paritosh Services on outsourcing basis. Two dustbins have been installed on the roadside near vaccination centre to store the biomedical waste and other garbage for further disposal.

However, instead of using it, the hazardous biomedical waste and other garbage are being dumped outside due to carelessness of the agency workers and lack of supervision by the hospital authorities. Nursing hostel, quarters and SCB Mental Health Institute are located in close proximity to this dumping yard. Around 1,100 people, who used to come to the vaccination centre on daily basis to receive Covid jab have to park their vehicles near the heaps.

Though the gross irregularities in waste management have been persisting, the hospital authorities are yet to initiate step towards streamlining it, resulting in discontentment among the patients and attendants. 
“There is a special bin for temporary disposal of used PPE kits and glove. But it is hardly used for the purpose,” said an attendant. SCB MCH Superintendent Prof Lucy Das said she is yet to receive any complaint in this regard. However, necessary steps will be taken to streamline the biomedical waste management, she added.

