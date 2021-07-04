e-Library inaugurated at Rourkela Steel Plant

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: An e-library was inaugurated at the Utkalmani Gopabandhu Ispat Library (UGIL) of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL on Saturday following a suggestion by the Union PNG and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. RSP CEO Dipak Chattraj inaugurated the facility in the presence of a host of senior RSP executives.

The facility is equipped with high speed internet and houses over 1000 e-books in Odia, Hindi and other languages, along with access to e-newspapers and competitive magazines. The facility has been developed with technical support from RSP. The UGIL is additionally equipped with a rare collection of around 50,000 books in Odia, Hindi, English and many other regional languages for its 2,500-odd members.