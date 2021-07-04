STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Lady CRC staff held for shielding accused

Accused, Renubala Panda, housemother of the CRC was held for her role in alleged sexual exploitation of a lady staff.

Published: 04th July 2021 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Lady employee of a government-funded Child Care Centre (CRC), managed by an NGO, was arrested on Saturday for her involvement in a sex racket that had come to fore in April. 

Accused, Renubala Panda, housemother of the CRC was held for her role in alleged sexual exploitation of a lady staff. The CRC is managed by Lutheran Mahila Samiti at Patalipanka within Marsaghai police limits here. 

On April 17 this year, housefather of the centre, Kunjabihari Das, was arrested. During investigation, police came to know that Renubala along with president of the organisation, Pramila Tripathy, her brother Jagannath and others had been shielding Kunjabihari, who had been working with the outfit since 2015, said Sasmita Behera, the investigating officer of the case.  

Allegations of a sex racket being run at the centre rocked the State after a social worker, in a petition in March this year, alleged before the chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) that a 35-year-old lady staff  was raped by two persons - Kunjabihari and Jagannath for four years as a result of which she got pregnant and gave birth to a child in 2018. 

The victim’s husband is lodged in prison since last four years in a murder case. After probe, chairperson of OSCPCR Sandhyabati Pradhan directed police to initiate legal action against the accused. Basing on the probe, Kunjabihari was arrested. More persons will be nabbed soon in the case, said Behera.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp