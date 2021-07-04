STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police roughed up by villagers in Odisha's Koraput

A police team was roughed up by a mob in Kakrigumma village under Laxmipur block in Koraput on Friday evening following a road accident.

The Commissionerate police arrested a woman along with her son and daughter for allegedly attacking a lady sub-inspector.

(Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A police team was roughed up by a mob in Kakrigumma village under Laxmipur block in Koraput on Friday evening following a road accident. Sources said, a youth Lalit Kumar of Keraga was injured after being hit by a tipper near Bariguda railway station. 

He was rushed to SLN Medical College and Hospital by Kakrigumma police where the doctors declared him brought dead. Hearing the news, villagers rushed to the mishap site and blamed the police for delay in rushing Kumar to hospital and not informing his family about the incident. 

A police team, led by IIC Ullas Chandra Rout, reached the spot and tried to pacify the villagers but the latter attacked them with wooden sticks. Two police personnel sustained injuries in the assault. The villagers also tried to block Koraput-Rayagada and Kakrigumma-Damonjodi road on Saturday morning, demanding compensation for the victim’s family and action against the police. 

Later, armed police personnel from Koraput reached the spot and cleared the blockade. Seven arrests were made in the connection and further investigation into the matter is on, said SDPO AK Nayak. SP Varun Guntupalli said the body of the victim was handed over to the family for cremation. 

