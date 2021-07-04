STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rath Yatra: No rooftop spectators this year

As many as 2,200 servitors, officials and police personnel will be tested for Covid-19 ahead of the festival

Published: 04th July 2021

A devotee touches a chariot to seek blessings in Puri on Saturday

By Express News Service

PURI: In a bid to prevent crowding on rooftops and terraces of houses located by Badadanda, none will be allowed to witness the festival this year. The administration has prepared a list of family members in each house along the stretch of the Grand Road. Legal action will be initiated against house owners found violating the order.

This was decided at a meeting with Chhattisa Nijog, chaired by the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Dr Krishan Kumar, here on Saturday. Besides, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC would be clamped on Badadanda from July 11 evening till July 13 noon. All roads leading to Grand Road would be sealed during the period. 

Dr Kumar said, only servitors who test negative for Covid-19 will be allowed to participate in this year’s Rath Yatra. Around 2,200 servitors, temple officials and police personnel would undergo RTPCR testing ahead of the festival. The chariots of the Trinity will be pulled only by the servitors and no official would be allowed to participate in the ritual. This apart, 21 first-aid centres and drinking water units would be set up on the stretch of Badadanda to address any emergency including sunstroke.  The servitors agreed to the administration’s proposal to limit their presence on the chariots. 

While no obstruction will be allowed in front of the deities, mobile phones with cameras are prohibited for those participating in the festival. After chariots reach the Gunndicha Temple, transport will be arranged for the servitors to return to Srimandir. Similarly, special  arrangements have been made to facilitate live telecast of the event by the I&PR department which would provide links to private channels and issue passes for scribes, Dr Kumar said. 

He said every nijog has been asked to furnish a list of servitors, interested in participating in the festival, to the temple administration at the earliest. In a bid to ensure safety of servitors, around 6,000 litre of sanitiser have been purchased by the administration. Every servitor will be given a bottle of sanitiser and a towel before the chariots are pulled. Police personnel like last year would conduct the ‘Dakshina Moda’ near the Gundicha temple to park the chariots at the exit gate of the shrine. 

Dr Kumar said last year’s Standard Operating Procedure on Covid-19 protocols would be followed this year too. He also informed that eight important temple doors will be replaced with fresh ones made of teak wood. Three wooden doors have already been made and they are being covered with silver plates. During Rath Yatra, when the deities would be away at Gundicha temple, experts of  Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) experts would examine the Garbhagruha and carry out repairs, if needed. 

The  ASI would use laser scanners to assess strength of stones and document the present condition of Garbhagruha and Ratnasimhasan. This apart, illumination of the entire temple would be completed within three months, informed Dr Kumar. 
 

