After MLA Soumya, Odisha MP Mahtab talks of party democracy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A couple of days after BJD vice-president and MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik targeted the State government and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over fudging of Covid-19 deaths, another party heavyweight, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab on Friday stirred a hornet’s nest by raking up the issue of inner-party democracy in an article in the Odia daily edited by him.

Though Mahtab did not mention the name of any party or leader in the article ‘Dhwani Pratidhwani’, published in Prajatantra, political observers believe the write-up is a reflection of the state of affairs in the ruling BJD. Pointing towards lack of inner democracy in political outfits, Mahtab said if a party is in power, some ‘pandit’ officers decide the policy of the government which is imposed on the ruling party as its own policy.

He said an elected representative, regardless of gender or if he/she is an MLA or MP, is forced to give opinion on any issue as per the direction of the party’s high command. Stating that an intellectual discussion is not possible in the House even if a member wants to discuss freely, he said, they are forced to present some points keeping in mind the party’s interest only.

Besides, there is no forum in political parties to discuss serious issues, he said, adding the executive committee and other panels of the parties are only used for the glorification of the leader. The article further maintained that many political parties are functioning like corporate houses which are run by some managers and clerical staff. Stating that leaders are not allowed to express their differences of opinion on any issue, Mahtab asked how can constructive criticism be considered anti-party activity and the person involved labelled ‘anti-party’.

“There was a time when the decision of the party was used to be considered as policy of the government. Now, it has become just the opposite. If any elected representative gives an opinion which is different from that of the leader, the hangers-on make so much noise as if he has committed an unpardonable sin,” he added. A different opinion in the government or the party should always be respected, he said, adding expecting democratic behaviour from a party where differences are suppressed is wrong.