Alleged stalker kills married woman in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A married woman was allegedly killed by a young man, who was also found with his wrist cut at the former's rented accommodation, in the capital city on Monday.

Police said the injured man identified as Jagannath Pradhan cut his hands with a sharp object and then slit the throat of the woman after the duo had an argument.

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash reached the spot to review the investigation. A forensics team was also sent to the crime scene.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the injured man killed the woman. He has been shifted to Capital Hospital and is being provided treatment in the presence of police personnel," said Dash.

Police sources said the victim Priyadarshini Sahoo was married and the mother of a four-year-old child.

The victim's husband works with a private organisation in the city. The incident might have been the fall out of a one-sided love affair from the accused's side, the cops said.

The victim's husband was not present in the house when the gruesome murder took place. This is the fourth murder in Bhubaneswar within a span of about

one month.

A labourer was reportedly stoned to death near the capital's posh Bapuji Nagar area on June 12 evening, a youth was allegedly stabbed to death by at least four anti-socials near PWD Basti on June 7 night, and a labourer was reportedly killed by his co-worker near Station Square on June 5.

On February 3, a married woman was strangled to death by her jealous lover. He had then contacted one of his associates and they had both hatched a plan to dispose of her body after severing her head to evade identification. The police had arrested both the accused persons.

