Andhra Pradesh starts work on Neradi barrage on Vamsadhara river

BERHAMPUR: After the Vamsadhara Water Dispute Tribunal (VWDT) gave its nod to the Andhra Pradesh government to construct Neradi barrage across Vamsadhara river, officials from the neighbouring state have been visiting the site almost every day.

On the contrary, despite the fact that the project will submerge 106 acre of land in Rayagada and Gajapati districts, no official from Odisha has yet visited the site. The districts will also face water scarcity once the project is implemented.

VWDT, in its order dated June 26,2021 had permitted the Andhra Pradesh government to go ahead with the construction of the barrage. Residents of Kasinagar in Gajapati and Gunupur and Gudari in Rayagada had expressed their concerns over the project and submitted memorandums to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the issue.

Neradi Barrage will have a right head sluice with a design capacity of 8,000 cusecs for meeting the requirements of Andhra Pradesh and a left head sluice for Odisha. The capacity of the latter must be intimated to Andhra Pradesh by the Odisha government within six months.

The cost of the proposed Neradi barrage will be borne by the two states on ayacut basis. On Friday, a team led by Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, D Krishnadas, Water Resources Minister AK Yadav, Palkonda MLA V Kalavati, Purunapatana MLA R Shanti and other officials visited the site and directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on the barrage.

