STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Blow to MSME sector, 10 induction furnace units closed in Odisha's Sundargarh

Industry sources said the 10 standalone IF units procured power from Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited and were closed after high electricity tariff rendered the units unsustainable.

Published: 05th July 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Molten steel, representative image

Several sponge iron plants have stopped operating several of their IF units. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In yet another blow to the struggling MSME sector in Sundargarh district, 10 standalone power-intensive induction furnace (IF) units producing ingots have been closed. Earlier, short supply of ingots, the raw material used in re-rolling mills, had led to the closure of half a dozen such units in the district. 

Industry sources said the 10 standalone IF units procured power from Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) and were closed on June 30 after high electricity tariff rendered the units unsustainable. 

Several sponge iron plants like Scan Steel, Suraj Products and Bajrangbali Steel, which depended on TPWODL for power supply, had stopped operating several of their IF units. These plants are now operating just one or two IF kilns by arranging electricity on their own. 

Director of Maa Girija Ispat Pvt Ltd, Sameer Agarwal said his unit was among the 10 that had to close down. The high power cost of Rs 6.50 per unit made it tough to operate the IF units. Agarwal claimed IF units like Subh Ispat and Bajrang are also set to close by the end of this month. Each closed IF unit employed around 100-150 workers. 

The combined ingot production capacity of the closed units was around 18,000-20,000 tonne per month. The IF units of sponge iron plants, closed earlier, had led to total monthly production deficit of about 15,000 tonne ingots and billets. The standalone IF units used to produce ingots which were consumed by re-rolling mills to produce flat and long products. 

Agarwal informed, in 2005 around 40 standalone IF units had come up in the district of which 20 were closed permanently by 2018 and the rest in the later years. Odisha Sponge Iron Manufacturers’ Association (OSIMA) chairman Yogesh Dalmia said Sundargarh had emerged as the leading producer of ingot and billet, but the closure of almost all IF units in the district will have a huge impact on local economy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSMEs Odisha MSMEs Sponge iron plants Induction furnace high electricity tariff
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp