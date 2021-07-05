Jindal Steel joins ‘pre-emption’ bandwagon for iron ore supply in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) has requested the State government to implement the pre-emption policy to provide iron ore for Odisha-based iron and steel manufacturing plants.

Acknowledging the fact that steel industries in the State are reeling under severe iron ore crisis, Managing Director of JSPL VR Sharma said his company has applied to the State government to provide iron ore for its 9 MTPA pellet plant at Barbil in Keonjhar district under the proactive policy.

With its 6 MTPA capacity steel plant in Angul district, JSPL is ready to pay for the raw material as per the IBM determined cost, he added. Industry bodies like Confederation of Indian Industries, Pellet Manufacturers’ Association of India, Odisha Sponge Iron Manufacturing Association and others have made representations to the State government highlighting the acute shortage of iron ore for the State-based industries and the skyrocketing rise in iron ore prices.