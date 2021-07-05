STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Koraput district to resume vaccination drive from today

The district received around 31,000 doses of Covid vaccines after the vaccination drive was suspended four days ago due to a shortage of doses.

Published: 05th July 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

A woman getting vaccinated

Image for representation (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/ROURKELA:  The Koraput administration will resume the vaccination programme across the district from Monday. The drive was suspended for the last four days due to a shortage of Covid doses. 

The vaccination drive is being carried out at 69 centres spread in 14 blocks and four ULBs. Sources said the district received around 31,000 doses of Covid vaccines on Saturday. Koraput CDMO Makaranda Behura said, “We have set a target to complete the 31,000 doses in the next three days.” So far, 3,84.279 doses have been administered to people of all age groups and categories in Koraput.

Similarly, Sundargarh health administration has announced to administer second Covid doses from July 5 to 8. CDMO Dr SK Mishra said from Monday, only second doses would be given through online slot booking and onsite registration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Covid vaccination in Odisha Odisha Koraput Covid vaccination drive
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp