Koraput district to resume vaccination drive from today

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/ROURKELA: The Koraput administration will resume the vaccination programme across the district from Monday. The drive was suspended for the last four days due to a shortage of Covid doses.

The vaccination drive is being carried out at 69 centres spread in 14 blocks and four ULBs. Sources said the district received around 31,000 doses of Covid vaccines on Saturday. Koraput CDMO Makaranda Behura said, “We have set a target to complete the 31,000 doses in the next three days.” So far, 3,84.279 doses have been administered to people of all age groups and categories in Koraput.

Similarly, Sundargarh health administration has announced to administer second Covid doses from July 5 to 8. CDMO Dr SK Mishra said from Monday, only second doses would be given through online slot booking and onsite registration.