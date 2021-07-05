STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NHRC asks Odisha government to grant aid for rape survivor

Adjudicating a petition filed by a rights activist, the apex human rights watchdog has asked the Chief Secretary and DGP to suitably compensate the woman and submit a reply within six weeks.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the State government to grant compensation to a rape survivor as per Odisha Victim Compensation Scheme and submit a report on the steps taken to check, control and prevent crime against women.

On August 9, 2017, one Adma Madkami had allegedly raped a tribal woman (35) near MV-84 village in Malkangiri district while she was returning home from the local market. The incident came to light after a video clip of the crime went viral on social media.

Adjudicating a petition filed by rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex human rights watchdog has asked the Chief Secretary and DGP to suitably compensate the woman and submit a reply within six weeks. Tripathy contended that neither the woman has been granted compensation nor psycho-social counselling provided to her.

The crime against women is rising in the State due to failure and inaction of the government machinery, he pointed out. Earlier, pursuant to the direction of the NHRC, Malkangiri SP had informed that two cases registered against the accused persons for rape and recording and making the video viral in social media were pending trial in the court.

Though the commission had directed the Chief Secretary for monetary support under the Odisha Victim Compensation Scheme-2017 and Malkangiri Collector was asked to provide adequate legal aid and appropriate psychological counselling, no step was taken.

The NHRC has issued notice to the Chief Secretary and DGP to look into the matter afresh and grant compensation besides submitting a report on actions taken to stop crime against the women by August 12.

