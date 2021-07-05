STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NHRC to Odisha: Why not pay Rs 5 lakh to electrocuted student’s kin

Sneha Garda, a resident of Deendayal Upadhyaya Residential School of Majhiguda village under Nabarangpur block was electrocuted in May 2019 when a power cable fell on her while she was dancing.

Representational image (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: The National Human Rights Commission has sought to know from the Chief Secretary why an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh be not paid to the kin of an 11-year-old student who died after an electricity line snapped and fell on her two years ago.

Sneha Garda, an inmate of Deendayal Upadhyaya Residential School of Majhiguda village under Nabarangpur block was electrocuted in May 2019. She was practising dance in her hostel premises when the power cable fell on her killing Sneha on the spot. 

Basing on a petition filed by Dillip Kumar Das, a rights activist from Bhawanipatna, NHRC asked the Energy Department to file an affidavit. Subsequently, the Special Secretary of the Department submitted a report to the Commission. An investigation by SOUTHCO confirmed that the minor girl died on the spot after coming in contact with the electricity line. 

In a show-cause notice to the Chief Secretary, the NHRC asked why family of the deceased not be compensated. The Principal Secretary of Energy Department and Nabarangpur SP were directed to register criminal cases against anybody found responsible.  It also asked for an action taken report by August 27. Sneha, daughter of Naveen Garda, was a resident of  Singsari village under Umerkote  block.

One arrested for stealing teak wood
Bhubaneswar: Police on Sunday arrested a man on charges of stealing teak wood worth `3 lakh. During checking near Palasuni here, Mancheswar police intercepted and seized the vehicle carrying the wood and arrested its driver Babu Khatua of Gobindapur in Cuttack district after he was unable to produce any documents. 

