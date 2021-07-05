STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha administers record number of Covid vaccine doses, over 4 lakh people inoculated 

Health department sources said 4,02,434 doses were administered at 1735 centers, including 162 where beneficiaries got Covaxin shots.

BHUBANESWAR: A record over four lakh people were administered Covid-19 vaccines in the State on Monday as the inoculation drive gained momentum following the supply of fresh stocks.

This was the highest achievement in a day so far and the State crossed its target of three lakh vaccinations a day for the third time in the last 15 days. On June 21, 3.32 lakh doses were administered, followed by 3.24 lakh on June 23.

Health department sources said 4,02,434 doses were administered at 1735 centers, including 162 where beneficiaries got Covaxin shots. While 2,37,828 beneficiaries, including 1,99,068 of 18 years plus, received the first dose, the rest 1,64,606 got their second dose.

The State has so far administered 1,25,77,882 doses of vaccines. This includes 355 doses of Russian vaccine Sputnik V. The number of beneficiaries getting at least a single dose stood at 1,02,11,590 and 23,66,292 has been fully vaccinated.

Appreciating the efforts of healthcare workers, Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the State is capable of administering five lakh doses a day in an efficient manner. “If vaccine supply is streamlined, we can complete the vaccination of our targeted population in the next three months,” he said.

The State has a stock of 6.14 lakh doses of Covishield and 3.51 lakh doses of Covaxin. As many as 1488 sessions have been planned across the 30 districts on Tuesday. Hit by the shortage of required doses of Covishield, the State government has introduced Covaxin in Ganjam district from Monday.

From an average of 2.5 lakh doses a day, the vaccination had dropped to 31,292 doses on July 2 due to a shortage of vaccines.

Even over five months after the Covid-19 vaccination was rolled out in the State, more than 11 percent of healthcare workers and 15 pc frontline workers are yet to get their second dose.

Similarly, among the general population, 53 pc people aged 45 years and above and 16.8 pc people of 18-44 years age group have got one dose. The State has a target of vaccinating 3.1 crore people of 18 years and above.

