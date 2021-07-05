Odisha's Gangadhar Meher University's second campus gets funds for its boundary

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The State government has sanctioned Rs 2.11 crore for the construction of the boundary wall of Gangadhar Meher University’s second campus at Badsinghari on the outskirts of Sambalpur city.

The second campus of GMU will come upon 46.820 acres of land. Deputy registrar UC Pati said construction work will be carried out by the Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation and the tender has already been floated.

Pati also informed that the university has approached the district administration for some more land at the site. Some portion of the allotted land has been used in laying of the pipeline by IOCL and for rural roads.

The Central Public Welfare department has already conducted a survey for the preparation of the master plan for the construction of buildings on the second campus.

Official sources said, construction work on the second campus will be carried out with funds from the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). The university will get an additional grant of Rs 27.5 crore in the second phase from RUSA. RUSA has already sanctioned Rs 27.5 crore for the infrastructure development in the first phase.