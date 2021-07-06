Author SKB Narayan passes away  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent author, technocrat and philanthropist Sudhir Kumar Bijayendra Narayan passed away after suffering a massive arrest at home here on Monday. He was 80.Born on March 4, 1940 in Karanjia, he was fondly known as Japani babu and had retired as the Engineer in Chief in 1999.

Having done his schooling from Ravenshaw Collegiate School in Cuttack, he passed his BTech in civil engineering from Burla Engineering College and joined as a junior engineer in the State PWD in 1962. A man of words, Narayan was an eminent short story writer with eight published short story collections and was nominated for the State Sahitya Akademi award for his collection ‘Priya Paridhi’. A life member of Rotary International, Bhubaneswar Music Circle, Narayan was also the co-convenor of Odisha chapter of INTACH and had immense contribution to literature, sports, culture and art of the State.