STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bar body opposes RDA move to auction plots

Rourkela city faces scarcity of land and there are instances of several members of one wealthy family illegally managing to get multiple plots.

Published: 06th July 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The move of Rourkela Development Authority (RDA) to auction another 46 plots in the posh Civil Township has met with stiff opposition from the local bar association.The Rourkela Bar Association (RBA) alleged that the decision has been taken to benefit a handful of rich people. The RDA move is in violation of the Odisha Government Land Settlement (OGLS) Act and ignores the housing need of the poor and middle class people. In a letter to the Odisha Chief Secretary and RDA secretary on July 1, the RBA has demanded to stop the auction and allot land as per OGLS Act.

RBA president Ramesh Chandra Bal said most of the land in the city are surrendered to the State government by the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP). The OGLS Act has specific provisions for reserving land under Rourkela Municipal Corporation jurisdiction for landless displaced persons, poor and middle income groups. The auction route would only enable a handful of moneyed people to get more land while the housing need of the economically backward and middle class people can never be fulfilled, he claimed.
Bal pointed out that the RDA has decided to go for auction when an inquiry is underway following a writ petition in the Orissa High Court alleging multiple irregularities in land allotment.

Rourkela city faces scarcity of land and there are instances of several members of one wealthy family illegally managing to get multiple plots. The RBA would take recourse to the court of law and agitation if the RDA went ahead with the auction, Bal said.On June 18, the RDA had notified auction of 46 residential plots in Rourkela Town unit 41 and 42 at Civil Township. The last date for inviting application is July 30 while the auction bid is scheduled for August 16.

It is learnt that 28 plots measuring 3,750 sq ft, one spread over 3,375 sq ft, three of 3,000 sq ft and another five of 2,625 sq ft are up for auction with offset/reserve price of Rs 1.29 crore, Rs 1.16 crore, Rs 1.03 crore and Rs 90.39 lakh respectively. Offset price of the rest nine plots measuring 1,725 sq ft to 2,475 sq ft are between Rs 59.40 lakh and Rs 82.64 lakh.In November last year, the RDA had auctioned 17 plots at Chhend Colony and received Rs 8.69 crore with a single plot of 2,760 sq ft fetching Rs 1.32 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela Development Authority
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp