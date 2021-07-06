Congress urges people to make 10-day ‘fuel protest’ in Odisha a success 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Targeting the Centre over rising fuel prices and cost of other essential commodities, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Monday demanded that it should be brought back to normal level to help the people fight Covid-19 pandemic effectively.Announcing a 10-day Statewide agitation from July 7 to 17 over the issue, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik called upon the people to join the protest to make it a success.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has broken the backbone of people. During this pandemic, fuel prices have increased manifold which has further affected the common man. The prices of petrol and diesel have also crossed Rs 100 in more than 150 cities of the country for the first time,” he added.Patnaik said party workers will stage demonstrations at every block office on July 7 and at the sub-division level on July 9. “People are suffering because of the hike in fuel prices. The Centre must slash the oil price to help people fight the pandemic. We also urge people to join us in the protest,” he said, adding that a signature campaign over the issue will be held in the Capital city on July 14.

Another signature campaign will also be organised in front of all the filling stations on July 17, he said, adding the party will urge the consumers not to buy petrol, diesel and gas on July 15 as a mark of protest.

The Congress party also slammed the Odisha government over the large scale manipulation of Covid deaths in the State and accused the government of projecting fabricated figures to save its face in the fight against the pandemic.