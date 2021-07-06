Odisha: Criminal arrested with firearms from Naugaon area

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police arrested a criminal from Naugaon area for his involvement in illegal trade of firearms on Sunday night.He was identified as Dhananjay Sahoo. The STF seized five country-made pistols and live ammunition from his possession. On April 9, the STF had nabbed Sahoo’s aides Suresh Das alias Kalia and Soumayaranjan Dalei from near Sikharghat bridge within Niali police limits of Cuttack district.

Two 7mm pistols with magazine, six country-made single bore guns and live ammunition were seized from their possession. The STF registered a case under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and launched a manhunt for Sahoo, the kingpin of the gun running racket. Acting on a tip off, the cops raided Sahoo’s house in Naugaon and arrested him.