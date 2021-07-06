Ex-Collector’s car hire claim a lie, says Cong

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Trouble for former Malkangiri Collector Yedulla Vijay mounted after the Congress party on Monday alleged that the officer’s claims of hiring a car from District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) were false. Congress leader and former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi said, the statements by Vijay during the virtual press conference on June 22 with regard to the vehicle have been found to be untrue. “He had claimed that agreement was made to hire the vehicle and the district rural development agency (DRDA) was paying the rent from the MGNREGS contingency funds. But lies of the former Collector were exposed after DRDA made its stand clear on the issue,” Majhi told mediapersons here.

He claimed that the DRDA replied to an RTI application and said no such vehicle was hired by it. Besides, the DRDA office has not spared any such vehicle to the former Collector and no agreement has been made in this regard. The agency also stated that it was not aware of the woman Jyoshna Kanungo who is staying in Bhubaneswar. Majhi alleged that on Vijay’s verbal order, the DRDA has paid Rs 37,000 twice to the woman. “It needs to probed who helped in shifting the MG Hector vehicle bearing registration number OD 02 BR 4202 from the residence of Malkangiri Collector,” he said and urged the Malkangiri SP to seize the vehicle.

The party also targeted the State government for its hasty transfer of the IAS officer and termed the action ‘superficial’. Transferring Vijay substantiates the act of irregularities committed by the former Collector in floating tender for auction sale of seven stone quarries under Minor Mineral Sources Act across the district in March this year. The superficial action is nothing but a humiliation of the people of Malkangiri, he said.

“We want to know from the Government of Odisha why and under what circumstances it has transferred such an irresponsible officer instead of placing him under suspension,” Majhi told mediapersons.

Earlier, Majhi had accused Vijay of taking bribe of Rs 1 crore and a brand new car to lease out seven stone quarries in favour of Andhra Pradesh-based Ch Venu Gopal, the owner of VG Granite at Peta under Motu tehsil.The former MP said the government should cancel the tender and quash the solvency certificate issued in favour of Venu Gopal. The Congress will formally lodge an FIR against the former Collector and current Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services in Malkangiri police station on Tuesday, Majhi informed.