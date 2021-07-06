STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers block highway over fertiliser scarcity

Farmers blocking Umerkote-Raighar National Highway on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Reeling under an acute shortage of fertilisers created by unscrupulous traders, farmers of Nabarangpur blocked the Umerkote-Raighar National Highway for several hours on Monday demanding adequate supply of the vital agriculture input.The agitators alleged that instead of providing fertilisers to farmers, officials of the regional cooperative marketing society (RCMS) are handing over the stock to traders. As a result, farmers are buying fertilisers at exorbitant prices from the unscrupulous traders.   

Farmer leader Khemraj Bagh said while fertilisers are not available in government-approved counters and godowns, traders are able to sell the same at high rate. “Traders have jacked up prices by creating an artificial scarcity of fertilisers. Even the government-approved dealers are hoarding huge quantities of fertilisers for black marketing,” he claimed.The agitating farmers refused to lift the blockade until adequate quantity of fertilisers reaches the district. On being informed, the officials of the local administration and police reached the spot and held discussions with the farmers. 

Meanwhile, Umerkote tehsildar Himanchal Majhi, SDPO Dinesh Chandra Nayak and district agriculture officer Satya Prasad Samantaray inspected all the documents related to distribution of fertilisers to farmers at the RCMS office. During inspection, it was found that though some farmers had provided their Aadhaar details and phone number a week back, they were yet to get fertilisers. 

Samantaray said Umerkote RCMS received two fertiliser-laden vehicles. While the stock of one vehicle was distributed among local farmers, the other was illegally sent to Badkumari village. “Investigation into the matter is on and no one will be spared if found guilty of black marketing fertilisers,” he added.

