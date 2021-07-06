Headless Mugger carcass raises conservation posers   

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/ANGUL: Recovery of the carcass of a mugger, suspected to have died in blast fishing, from Binikei in Satkosia Wildlife Division has raised questions over protection of marsh crocodiles and the 28 gharial hatchlings that have bred in Mahanadi river after a gap of 40 years. The authorities of Satkosia Wildlife Division recovered the body of the four-year-old mugger crocodile from Mahanadi at Binikei on July 1. Local fisherman saw the headless carcass of the crocodile and informed the Forest department. The carcass bore several injure marks on the body.

While forest officials suspect the reptile might have died in infighting with another mugger, wildlife conservationists said the crocodile might have died in blast fishing which is carried out in the upstream of Mahanadi river between Boudh and Athmallik. Binikei that falls under Satkosia Wildlife Division is also a part of Athmallik sub-division.The practice of blast fishing has not only affected livelihood of traditional fisherfolk of the area but also endangered the lives of muggers and gharials.

What is more concerning is that forest officials said the spot where the corpse was found was only a few kilometres from Baladamara under Tikarpada range where 28 gharial hatchlings had bred after a gap of 40 years. The hatchlings have also disappeared from the place, though forest officials said it is difficult to monitor them in the river because of their size. Meanwhile, the postmortem report states that the damage to the head of the mugger caused its death. Forest officials said the death might have occurred three to four days before the carcass was detected.

Satkosia Field Director and RCCF, Angul Pradeep Raj Karat ruled out reports of blasting and said the Forest department has successfully prevented such activities within the Satkosia Wildlife Division. “As as information about the carcass of crocodile floating in Mahanadi was received, forest officials of Satkosia Wildlife Division rushed to the spot. They recovered the carcass and conducted the postmortem. The report suggests that the mugger had sustained critical injuries on its head which resulted in death. It is suspected that the mugger might have died during a fight with another crocodile,” Karat said.