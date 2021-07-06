Hit by Covid vaccine shortage, Odisha to prioritise second dose

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Apprehensive of Covid vaccine shortage, Odisha government on Tuesday directed districts and municipal corporations to prioritise second dose vaccination across the State and go slow on first dose.

While 28.31 lakh beneficiaries are due for Covishield second dose this month, the State expects to get only about 25.31 lakh doses of vaccine.

The State government has been vaccinating over three lakh citizens daily subject to availability of vaccines. As many as 4.02 lakh doses, the highest so far in a day, were successfully administered on Monday.

Keeping in mind the limitation on Covishield vaccine supply this month, Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said, the districts have been asked to prioritise second dose due for vaccination over the first dose beneficiary coverage.

Under the revised Covid-19 vaccination schedule, Covishield second dose vaccination is due in the 12 to 16-week window.

Mohapatra said, the State has a stock of 3.45 lakh doses of Covishield which will be consumed within two days. Since the next tranche of Covishield is scheduled for July 15, the State will have stock-out of vaccines from July 9 to 15, he said.

Meanwhile, the State government has urged the Centre to supply the required doses of vaccines within the next two days to prevent a stock-out situation.

"The Covishield allocation for July is 25.31 lakh doses which is around three lakh less than the number of beneficiaries due for second dose in July. We have requested the Ministry of Health to allocate an additional 15 lakh doses of Covishield for our State to manage vaccination sessions smoothly," Mohapatra added.

As many as 3,43,862 doses of vaccines administered on Tuesday taking the total number of doses to 1.29 crore and among them 25 lakh are fully vaccinated.