Man forced to drink urine over ‘sorcery’ in Odisha

A man was brutally assaulted and forced to drink urine over ‘suspicion’ of practising witchcraft in Paruabhadi village under Sindhekela police limits on July 3. 

Published: 06th July 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 12:04 PM

Image for representation

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A man was brutally assaulted and forced to drink urine over ‘suspicion’ of practising witchcraft in Paruabhadi village under Sindhekela police limits on July 3. The matter came to light on Monday when a video of the incident went viral. Source said, villagers suspected Haribandhu Bagarty of practising sorcery resulting in many falling ill. The villagers then decided to hold a kangaroo court and punish him. They dragged Bagarty out of his house and pounded him with sticks before forcing him to drink urine and shaving his head. 

After being informed, police reached the spot and rushed the victim to the hospital. No arrests have been made in this regard yet. While the victim is being treated at a local hospital, two persons have been detained in connection with a kangaroo court which humiliated him. Balangir SP Nitin Kausalkar said, proper investigation will be carried out and anyone found guilty will not be spared. He has appealed people to report such incidents to police and not take law onto their hands.

Comments

