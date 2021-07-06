NGT grants more time for report on Ekamra Kanan land

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has granted the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) time till August 9 to submit a report in connection with Ekamra Kanan land in Bhubaneswar which has been allegedly identified for diversion for construction of a high-rise building and commercial purposes.

On May 31, the NGT’s east zone bench in Kolkata had constituted a committee to undertake a site survey of the area and submit a report after a petition sought intervention against alienation of 20 acre of Ekamra Kanan land under horticulture wing for non-forest activity.

The petition was posted to June 30 along with an interim direction to ensure that the deemed forest area and the trees over the land in question are not to be cut or destroyed. But when the petition came up on the assigned date, the counsel for MoEF&CC sought more time for filing the report.The bench consisting of Justice B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and Saibal Dasgupta (Expert Member) allowed four weeks time.

Sushanta Kumar Jena, a resident of Bhubaneswar, had filed the petition. He alleged that construction of high-rise building and commercial activities had been planned on Ekamra Kanan land without considering the available alternative barren land in the nearby locality. Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani is arguing the case for the petitioner.

The General Administration department had already asked the Horticulture department to surrender the 20 acre land.The land reportedly identified for diversion is less than 500 metre away from the boundary of Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary and Elephant Reserve, the petition said.