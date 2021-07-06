STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OSCPCR seeks info on admissions under RTE Act

Officials concerned said since verification of the 8,000 applications will take time amid the Covid crisis, they have sought extension of the deadline.

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has sought a report from the School and Mass Education department on the number of children from poor socio-economic backgrounds being admitted to private schools across the State under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

RTE mandates 25 pc reservation of seats for such students for free education. Taking suo moto cognizance of a report published in TNIE on July 2 on lower registration of such students on RTE Paradarshi portal for admission to private schools, the commission has asked the department to provide details of seats available for economically backward students (EWS) in private schools under RTE and how many students (district and category-wise) have taken admission under EWS quota in the last five years. The panel also sought to know what strategies the department has worked out to ensure admission to all the reserved seats. 

Sources in the department said by June 30, the RTE Paradarshi website had received 8,000 applications from EWS students and around 4,300 private schools registered for the admission process. Officials concerned said since verification of the 8,000 applications will take time amid the Covid crisis, they have sought extension of the deadline.

Around 39,867 EWS students were admitted to 2,256 private schools in the 2019-2020 academic session. Amid allegations that the private schools are de-reserving and selling the EWS quota seats to general students, the department had launched the portal  in February this year.

Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights
