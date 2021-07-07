10 crore saplings to be planted, distributed in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The government will plant a whopping 10 crore saplings in 2021-22 by spending Rs 599 crore under different schemes and programmes to increase State's green cover. Officials of Forest, Environment and Climate Change (FE&CC) department said 6.68 crore saplings will be planted over 1.5 lakh hectare land and 3.21 crore distributed among citizens and organisations through special kiosks and mobile vans in both urban and rural areas.

To make the drive a success, over 10 crore saplings have been grown in 3,775 nurseries across the State. "It has been decided to use 18- month-old seedlings to ensure high survival rate of the plants," said a senior official.

He said the plantation includes artificial regeneration (AR) on 27,337 hectare, assisted natural regeneration (ANR) on 1.23 lakh hectare area and avenue plantation on 6,158 RKM. The ANR plantation on over 1.23 lakh hectare area is expected to create and improve forest productivity to a great extent, the officer said.

Officials said the plantation drive will be carried out under 10 different schemes and projects including -Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) - State Plan, Odisha Forestry Sector Development Project (Phase-II), Ama January Yojana, MGNREGS, National Bamboo Mission and OMC's CSR activity. Besides, artificial regeneration plantation will be taken up on 444 hectare land under wildlife corridor plan.