Central team reviews Covid plans in Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A three-member Central team visited the district headquarters hospital (DHH) and took stock of the Covid-19 management in Jagatsinghpur on Tuesday.

The team comprising Prof Shibani Dutta of All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health, Kolkata, Prof Prasant Raghav Mohapatra of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and State surveillance officer, Directorate of Public Health Ashok Paikaray held discussions with chief district medical officer (CDMO) Bijaya Panda on the prevailing Covid situation.

The Central team also visited Covid hospital in Paradip on the day. The members interacted with people waiting to take Covid vaccines at the local immunisation centre. So far, nearly 3.01 lakh people have been vaccinated in the district.

The CDMO said, “The team expressed satisfaction over the arrangements put in place by the district administration for Covid management.” Meanwhile, Jagatsinghpur reported 126 fresh positive cases and two Covid deaths on the day.