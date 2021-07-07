STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Congress lodges FIR against ex-Collector

The Congress on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Vigilance department against former Collector Yedulla Vijay alleging his involvement in `1 crore tender fixing. 

Published: 07th July 2021 12:09 PM

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  The Congress on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Vigilance department against former Collector Yedulla Vijay alleging his involvement in Rs 1 crore tender fixing. Mathili block chairperson Laxmipriya Nayak accompanied by former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi handed over the complaint copy to Vigilance inspector R Vijay Kumar.

Addressed to the Jeypore-based Vigilance SP, the complaint stated that the former Collector leased out seven stone quarries in favour of Andhra Pradesh-based Ch Venu Gopal, the owner of VG Granite at Peta under Motu tehsil by manipulating the bid papers. To carry out this illegal act, Vijay received a bribe of Rs 1 crore and brand new car. 

The FIR further said the revenue inspector of Motu, under the former Collector’s direction, stated in his report that the cost of land and building owned by Venu Gopal at Peta would be Rs 5 crore. Basing on this report, Motu tehsildar recommended the Sub-Collector to issue solvency certificate for Rs 1 crore. 

“Without any substantial evidence, the Sub-Collector hurriedly granted the solvency certificate in favour Venu Gopal. On the basis of the certificate, the former Collector leased out seven valuable quarries, which cost `2.4 crore including royalty and additional charges, to the AP-based trader,” the complaint added.

The Congress leaders urged the Vigilance SP to probe the corruption and initiate lawful action against Vijay who is currently serving as the Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services.
Among others, district Congress committee president Govind Patra and working president Rama Prasad Pattnaik were present.

Fake tehsildar, accomplice arrested for extortion
Dhenkanal: Town police arrested a youth and his accomplice for extorting money from a truck driver by posing as tehsildar at Anand Nagar here on Monday night. The duo was identified as Aswini Dhal (29) and Kalu Dora (28). Police said identifying himself as a tehsildar, Dhal and two of his accomplices detained a metal-laden truck on NH-55. They asked the driver for papers for transporting metals and demanded money. In the meantime, a police patrolling party arrived at the spot and caught them. However, one of the accused fled. Town IIC Namita Nayak said efforts are on to nab the third accused who is on the run. Sources said Dhal was earlier caught extorting money by posing as a regional transport officer.

