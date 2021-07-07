STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Evicted families to be rehabilitated by Nabarangpur administration

It was decided that Nabarangpur administration will rehabilitate the families, recently forced out of their homes by Gotomunda villagers, at the earliest.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/UMERKOTE:  The dispute between 35 migrant families from Nabarangpur living in the Sahajkhol reserve forest in Kalahandi and villagers of Gotomunda, was amicably settled by the administrations of both districts at Koksara block here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Dharamgarh Sub Collector Pawar Sachi Prakash and his Nabarangpur counterpart Bhaskar Raito, SDPOs and other officials of the two districts and representatives of both parties affected. 

It was decided that Nabarangpur administration will rehabilitate the families, recently forced out of their homes by Gotomunda villagers, at the earliest. Till then, the families will continue living in the reserve forest area in cooperation with the opposing party.

Stringent action will also be taken against those involved in the attack on the families.  Umerkote SDPO Dinesh Nayak said police have been deployed on the disputed border area to avoid any untoward situation. Meanwhile, the evicted families, currently rescued and shifted to Kukudi panchayat in Nabarangpur’s Chandahandi block, have been provided ration, medicines and other essentials by the administration. Nabarangpur Collector Ajit Mishra said Chandahandi BDO Dharmaraj Majhi and tehsildar G. Rasmirekha are  overseeing the situation. 

On July 2 night, 40 migrant families residing  inside Sahajkhol forest in Kalahandi were assaulted and forced out of their homes by villagers of Gotomunda. They were later rescued by some volunteers from Chandahandi in neighbouring Nabarangpur district. An FIR had been lodged in Ambapani police limits in Kalahandi in this regard. Sources said, residents of Gotomunda were opposed to the migrant families clearing forests for maize cultivation and had been seeking their eviction long since. 

