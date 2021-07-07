GI applications for Mayurbhanj's Sabai, Cuttack silver filigree filed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha has filed the Geographical Indication (GI) application for Mayurbhanj's Sabai products. The application has been recently submitted by Prof SK Dash on behalf of Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology to the Geographical Indications Registry at Chennai.

Mayurbhanj has been growing Sabai grass, locally known as 'Bubei Ghasa', in an area of 22,758 hectare (ha) which is mostly confined to Baripada, Suliapada, Kuliana, Morada, Betnoti and Kaptipada blocks. At present, the total production of Sabai grass in the district is about 15,000 to 20,000 MT per annum of which, some 9,000 to 12,000 MT is converted into ropes and the remaining is used for creating a variety of products including handicrafts, jewellery, furniture and other utility items. The district sells and exports 600 MT of Sabai grass and products per annum with a turnover of more than Rs 4 crore to Rs 6 crore.

What makes Mayurbhanj Sabai products unique is their unmatched quality and variety, said Prof Dash, who is the chairman of technology management cell of OUAT. "Around 400 different products from Sabai grass starting from finer items like jewellery to sofa sets and decoration items are being prepared and sold in both local, national and international markets. This contributes to the unmatched uniqueness of the Mayurbhanj Sabai products," he added.

Similarly, the Odisha State Cooperative Handicrafts Corporation Ltd has filed a GI application for Cuttack's famed silver filigree products. Currently, there are 612 silver filigree, also called Tarakasi, artisans left in Cuttack in comparison to 3,079 artisans present during 1995-96, as per Corporation statistics.