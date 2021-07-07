STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

GI applications for Mayurbhanj's Sabai, Cuttack silver filigree filed

Odisha has filed the Geographical Indication (GI) application for Mayurbhanj's Sabai products.

Published: 07th July 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Products made of Sabai grass

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Odisha has filed the Geographical Indication (GI) application for Mayurbhanj's Sabai products. The application has been recently submitted by Prof SK Dash on behalf of Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology to the Geographical Indications Registry at Chennai.

Mayurbhanj has been growing Sabai grass, locally known as 'Bubei Ghasa', in an area of 22,758 hectare (ha) which is mostly confined to Baripada, Suliapada, Kuliana, Morada, Betnoti and Kaptipada blocks. At present, the total production of Sabai grass in the district is about 15,000 to 20,000 MT per annum of which, some 9,000 to 12,000 MT is converted into ropes and the remaining is used for creating a variety of products including handicrafts, jewellery, furniture and other utility items. The district sells and exports 600 MT of Sabai grass and products per annum with a turnover of more than Rs 4 crore to Rs 6 crore.

What makes Mayurbhanj Sabai products unique is their unmatched quality and variety, said Prof Dash, who is the chairman of technology management cell of OUAT. "Around 400 different products from Sabai grass starting from finer items like jewellery to sofa sets and decoration items are being prepared and sold in both local, national and international markets. This contributes to the unmatched uniqueness of the Mayurbhanj Sabai products," he added.

Similarly, the Odisha State Cooperative Handicrafts Corporation Ltd has filed a GI application for Cuttack's famed silver filigree products. Currently, there are 612 silver filigree, also called Tarakasi, artisans left in Cuttack in comparison to 3,079 artisans present during 1995-96, as per Corporation statistics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayurbhanj Sabai products geographical indication
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp