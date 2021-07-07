Odisha government shuts down Covid care centres as cases decline

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha government has decided to shut down both public and private Covid care centres (CCCs) in view of the declining coronavirus cases in the State. However, all the dedicated Covid health centres (DCHC) and Covid hospitals (DCHs) set up by the government and facilities in the State-run medical colleges will continue to function keeping in mind the emergence of any possible third wave.

As per the recommendations of the technical committee on Covid-19 management, all the CCCs run in collaboration with private entities will be closed if no patient is under treatment. New patients will be referred to the nearest government facility.

All the DCHs managed by private hospital partners and funded by corporate houses or DMF will continue to function till the end of the approval period. The government has also made it clear that the private hospitals under the Odisha Clinical Establishment (Control and Regulation) Act and Rules will continue to provide treatment to symptomatic patients at rates notified earlier.

As recommended by the committee, the government will also continue daily data collection and reporting with regard to Covid-19 cases until further orders. “The manpower already deployed in the Covid hospitals at medical colleges will be retained proportionate to occupancy and all districts will continue Covid testing as per target until further decision,” Additional Chief Secretary, Health, PK Mohapatra said.

The State had set up 11,068 general beds, 4,526 ICU and 1,332 ventilator beds at 83 DCHs besides 28,647 beds at around 200 CCCs and DCHCs and 51,150 beds in temporary medical camps.

The general bed occupancy in hospitals is around 15 per cent while the ICU and ventilator occupancy is 45 per cent and 38 per cent respectively. Less than 10 per cent beds in CCCs and DCHCs are now occupied.

