STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha clears Rs 1.46 lakh crore investment in steel-making

The State has bagged a whopping Rs 4.43 lakh crore worth investment proposals during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government said.

Published: 07th July 2021 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Labourrs load steel rods onto a truck at a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu July 12, 2012. (File | Reuters)

For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Odisha government on Tuesday cleared the decks for expansion of five major steel projects entailing a combined investment of Rs 1.46 lakh crore which would double the State’s steel-making capacity.

Chairing the State High Level Clearance Authority (SHLCA), Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposals. The expansion projects propose to add another 28 million tonne per annum (MTPA) to the existing steel production capacity of 30 MTPA. The State has bagged a whopping Rs 4.43 lakh crore worth investment proposals during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government said.

Among the major decisions is the expansion of JSPL’s integrated steel plant at Angul to 25.2 MTPA with an investment of Rs 24,652 crore. The steel plant with an existing capacity of  6 MTPA is already being scaled up to 18.6 MTPA. This will take JSPL’s total investment to Rs 100,670 crore making it the largest single location steel plant in the world.

Similarly, the proposal for expansion of Tata Steel Limited’s steel making capacity at Rs 47,599 crore was also given a go-ahead. It includes the steel giant’s plans for augmenting crude steel production from 3 MTPA to 8 MTPA, hot rolled coil from 3 MTPA to 7 MTPA and 2.2 million tonne cold-rolled products. The projects will be set up at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district.  

Another Rs 55,000 crore proposal for expansion of Bhushan Power and Steel Limited’s integrated steel plant from 5 MTPA to 15 MTPA at Rengali in Sambalpur district was also approved. Two of Rungta Mines Limited’s proposals with a proposed investment of about Rs 19,000 crore were also cleared in the meeting. The integrated steel plant project at Jharbandh in Dhenkanal district is looking at an expansion from the proposed capacity of 2.85 MTPA to 7.55 MTPA with an investment of Rs 11,001 crore. 

Odisha clears Rs 1.46L crore investment in steel-making

The other is in Keonjhar where it plans another plant by pumping in Rs 7,920 crore for a 3 MTPA project. This will be the first big ticket investment in the manufacturing sector in the district which is home to the largest reserve of iron ore.

All these projects will not only help State’s goal of 100 million tonne steel production by 2030 but also create additional employment opportunities for 26,959 persons, Industry Secretary Hemant Kumar Sharma said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp