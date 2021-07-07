Odisha clears Rs 1.46 lakh crore investment in steel-making

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha government on Tuesday cleared the decks for expansion of five major steel projects entailing a combined investment of Rs 1.46 lakh crore which would double the State’s steel-making capacity.

Chairing the State High Level Clearance Authority (SHLCA), Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposals. The expansion projects propose to add another 28 million tonne per annum (MTPA) to the existing steel production capacity of 30 MTPA. The State has bagged a whopping Rs 4.43 lakh crore worth investment proposals during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government said.

Among the major decisions is the expansion of JSPL’s integrated steel plant at Angul to 25.2 MTPA with an investment of Rs 24,652 crore. The steel plant with an existing capacity of 6 MTPA is already being scaled up to 18.6 MTPA. This will take JSPL’s total investment to Rs 100,670 crore making it the largest single location steel plant in the world.

Similarly, the proposal for expansion of Tata Steel Limited’s steel making capacity at Rs 47,599 crore was also given a go-ahead. It includes the steel giant’s plans for augmenting crude steel production from 3 MTPA to 8 MTPA, hot rolled coil from 3 MTPA to 7 MTPA and 2.2 million tonne cold-rolled products. The projects will be set up at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district.

Another Rs 55,000 crore proposal for expansion of Bhushan Power and Steel Limited’s integrated steel plant from 5 MTPA to 15 MTPA at Rengali in Sambalpur district was also approved. Two of Rungta Mines Limited’s proposals with a proposed investment of about Rs 19,000 crore were also cleared in the meeting. The integrated steel plant project at Jharbandh in Dhenkanal district is looking at an expansion from the proposed capacity of 2.85 MTPA to 7.55 MTPA with an investment of Rs 11,001 crore.

The other is in Keonjhar where it plans another plant by pumping in Rs 7,920 crore for a 3 MTPA project. This will be the first big ticket investment in the manufacturing sector in the district which is home to the largest reserve of iron ore.

All these projects will not only help State’s goal of 100 million tonne steel production by 2030 but also create additional employment opportunities for 26,959 persons, Industry Secretary Hemant Kumar Sharma said.