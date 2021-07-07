Only 0.13 per cent people test positive post inoculation in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Five months after being rolled out, Covid vaccines have fared well in protecting people against different variants of the virus in Odisha, latest statistics released by the government on Tuesday revealed.

Only 0.13 per cent people have tested positive for the virus post vaccination in the State that has administered nearly 1.25 crore doses till July 5. Health department sources said, around 16,960 people were infected after getting vaccinated, of whom only 3,303 were breakthrough infections, which implies that the individuals were infected 14 days after their second dose inoculation. Twelve persons have succumbed to the disease after receiving two doses.

Over one crore people of 18 years and above have received at least a single dose and 24,48,425 age-appropriate beneficiaries fully vaccinated. While only 9,154 have been diagnosed with Covid after the first dose, 7,806 were found positive after the second dose. "The proportion of infection among those who have received one dose is around 0.09 per cent and 0.31 per cent among the fully vaccinated.

Similarly, only 0.18 per cent breakthrough infections were reported among 18 lakh beneficiaries who were fully vaccinated till mid-June. This is quite negligible given the transmissibility of different variants of the virus," said a researcher tasked to study post vaccination Covid infection in the State.

The maximum 2,527 persons after the second dose and 1,890 after the first dose were infected in Bhubaneswar where more than 114 per cent people have received the first dose and over 65 per cent fully vaccinated. Only two persons were infected after the first dose and 38 after the second in Keonjhar, four and 42 in Bargarh, four and 62 in Nuapada and nine and 111 respectively in Koraput.

Among the districts, Khurda topped the chart with the highest number of infections followed by Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Sambalpur, Puri and Sundargarh. "More breakthrough infections were reported from western and southern districts where the delta variant had spread initially. The data, however, suggests the vaccines worked well. The committee constituted to study breakthrough infections will submit its report next week," said Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra.

Hit by shortage, State to prioritise second dose

Bhubaneswar: Apprehensive of vaccine shortage, Odisha government on Tuesday directed districts and municipal corporations to prioritise second dose vaccination across the State and go slow on first dose. While 28.31 lakh beneficiaries are due for Covishield second dose this month, the State expects to get only about 25.31 lakh doses of vaccine. The government has been vaccinating over three lakh citizens daily subject to availability of vaccines. As many as 4.02 lakh doses, the highest in a day so far, were successfully administered on Monday. The State has a stock of 3.45 lakh doses of Covishield which will be consumed within two days. Since the next tranche of Covishield is scheduled for July 15, the State will have stock-out of vaccines from July 9 to 15, officials said. As many as 3,43,862 doses of vaccines were administered on Tuesday taking the total number of doses to 1.29 crore of which 25 lakh are fully vaccinated.