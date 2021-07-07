STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain pours misery on Silver city residents

Over 120 residential and markets areas of the city were waterlogged due to choked drains prompting the CMC authorities to engage de-watering pump sets to tackle the situation. 

A woman drains out water from her house in Sutahat locality of Cuttack  on Tuesday | Rashmiranjan Mohapatra

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  A large part of Cuttack city was waterlogged on Tuesday after heavy rains lashed for around one-and-a-half hours belying the tall claims of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) of desilting of drains on a regular basis. 

Over 120 residential and markets areas of the city were waterlogged due to choked drains prompting the CMC authorities to engage de-watering pump sets to tackle the situation. The worst affected areas were Badambadi, Roxy Lane, Pithapur, Haripur, Rajabagicha, Jhanjiri Mangala, Patapola, Sutahat, Tinikoia Bagicha, Kesharpur, Meria Bazar, Petin Sahi, Mahidas Bazar, Khatbin Sahi, Makaraba Sahi, Rover Street, Dewan Bazar, Nima Sahi, Pension Lane, Gamadiha, Taanla Sahi, Kanika Chhak, Tulasipur Matha Sahi and Mahanadi Vihar where overflowing drain water gushed in to houses located in low-lying areas. 

"The rain from 5 pm to 6.30 pm resulted in overflowing drains and sewage water gushed into my house making life miserable," said Nityananda Moharana, a resident of Sutahat New Colony.  Residents attributed poor drainage system for the situation and blamed the negligence of CMC in desilting and cleaning of clogged drains properly.  

"The situation has not only exposed the inefficiency of the civic body but also belied the tall claims of its officials about the preparedness to prevent and tackle waterlogging problem in the city," said former corporator Giribala Behera.

CMC executive engineer DR Tripathy said the sluice gates at Matru Bhawan and Khannagar have been opened and de-watering motor pump sets engaged to release storm water. The excess water has now started receding from several localities, he said. 

Comments

