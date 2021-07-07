Rush returns as market reopens in Paradip

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The Kujang daily market reopened after a gap of 28 days only to witness a mad rush of people in violation of safety guidelines on Tuesday. People were seen crowding shops despite appeals by the district administration to maintain social distance.

On Monday, Jagatsinghpur Collector SK Mohapatra had convened a meeting with members of Kujang bazaar committee where it was decided that measures will be put in place to avoid rush at the market.

While locals alleged that no police personnel was deployed to control the crowd, additional tehsildar of Kujang Pooja Lenka said an enforcement squad is regularly patrolling the area. Kujang market was closed on June 8 due to blatant violation of Covid norms both by shopkeepers and customers.

