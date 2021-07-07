Rourkela: Ultra-modern bus stand in Steel City ahead of Hockey World Cup

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: An ultra-modern bus terminus will come up in the Steel City ahead of the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.The Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) has approached Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) for a suitable piece of land along the ring road for the project. Adequate funds have been earmarked for the venture and once land is finalised, the detailed project report would be prepared.

On June 8, RSCL chief executive officer Dibyajyoti Parida had written to his RSP counterpart to provide 10-15 acre of land for the purpose. Parida stated that an ultra-modern bus terminus is needed in view of the upcoming mega hockey event, city’s growing population and demand of the local bus owners’ association.

A meeting will be convened with the RSP authorities to finalise the land soon.

Sources said the existing bus terminus, spread over seven acre near Bisra Square, was established in early 1990s by the Rourkela Development Authority (RDA). It was made as a modern facility comprising space for bus bays and parking, market complex, lodge and stands for two-wheelers. However, the terminus is in a dilapidated condition due to lack of maintenance.

Five years back, the RDA had proposed to spend around Rs 1.20 crore in its renovation, but the plan failed to take off. Secretary of Sundargarh motor karmachari sangh Akshay Mahanta said the existing bus terminus can accommodate 100-150 buses at a time. Usually, around 300 long and short distance buses visit the terminus.

With the facility lacking adequate space, the long distance night coaches are being parked along the ring road and other places in the city. The RSCL CEO confirmed that RSP has been requested to provide necessary land for the new bus terminus. The ultra-modern bus terminal will be set up to put in place necessary transport infrastructure before the showpiece hockey event. State Capital Bhubaneswar would be the principal venue for the prestigious event while Rourkela has been chosen as the second venue.