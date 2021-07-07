STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rourkela Vigilance Division begins probe into central park ‘scam’

Vigilance DSP Birendra Kumar Nayak confirmed that preliminary investigation into the allegation has started.

Published: 07th July 2021 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Amid mounting pressure from the Congress and BJP, the Rourkela Vigilance Division on Tuesday started inquiry into the alleged scam of Rs 1.80 crore in development of the central park at Chhend Colony. 

Vigilance DSP Birendra Kumar Nayak confirmed that preliminary investigation into the allegation has started. A Vigilance team accompanied by government engineers carried out measurement of the boundary wall, pavement and other concrete works of the park. “The measurement work will be over in two days. Fifty per cent documents have been collected from the Rourkela Development Authority (RDA). The rest documents have been sought as part of the investigation,” he added.  

A week back, BJP had staged protest in front of the Vigilance SP office at Rourkela demanding probe into the alleged irregularity. Similarly, members of the Rourkela district Congress committee led by president George Tirkey had demonstrated in front of the park demanding a Vigilance probe into the matter on June 28. Congress leaders had also met Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan over the issue.

Tirkey alleged that the latest move by Rourkela Smart City Ltd to set up a planetarium and science park at a combined cost of around Rs 25 crore at the controversial central park is a bid to cover up the irregularities.  In fact, the Congress has been demanding Vigilance probe into the matter since October 2019 claiming that the RDA had spent around Rs 1.80 crore on the central park between 2014-15 and 2017-18 without any visible development.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela Vigilance Division central park
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp