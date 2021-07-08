Certified Teacher trainees for offline teaching in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to rope in 10,000 trainees of Teacher Training Institutes functioning under the School and Mass Education (SME) department to impart teaching to students at the elementary level who do not have access to digital learning. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the move is a part of the offline programme that the department had finalised two weeks back.

As per the plan, these 10,000 Certified Teacher (CT) trainees of 65 government teacher training institutes of the department will conduct classes at clusters at the village level, while the teachers of these institutes will mentor them for the programme and will also monitor it.

“This is a first of its kind programme which we will start this month to reach out to the students during the pandemic. The trainees will teach students of primary level up to Class V,” the Minister said and added that they are working out modalities to reach out to students in areas where there are no CT trainees.