Drunk man in Odisha hacks father to death with axe, held

Police said Suvendu Bhadra, in a fit of rage assaulted his father, Alekha Chandra, with an axe late on Tuesday night after the latter scolded him for coming home drunk.

Published: 08th July 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 40-year-old man hacked his father to death in an inebriated state in Adanga village within Derabishi police limits here on Tuesday night.

The accused, identified as Suvendu Bhadra, was later arrested. Suvendu reportedly killed his father 70-year-old Alekha Chandra, a retired government employee, with an axe after the latter rebuked him for consuming alcohol.

Police said the accused returned home drunk late in the night following which Alekha scolded him. In a fit of rage, the accused picked up an axe and assaulted the elderly man. Alekha sustained grievous head injuries and died on the spot. 

Suvendu tried to flee from the village after committing the crime but some villagers nabbed him and informed police. Derabishi IIC Sumant Kisan said the victim’s body was sent to the hospital for autopsy. Police also seized the blood-stained axe from the spot. The accused was arrested and produced in court on Wednesday. He was remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, the IIC added.

