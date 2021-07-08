ECMO unit of SCB Medical College and Hospital to be ready by August 15

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of a possible third of Covid-19 pandemic, the State government has decided to make the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) unit at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack functional by August 15.

As per a decision taken at a high-level meeting, nine ECMO machines will be installed at the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery department of SCB by August 10. While tender has been finalised for procurement of six machines, three others are being sourced through the CSR route. Sources said the State has already received one machine as part of the CSR activity of industry and two are expected by July 10. The remaining six under procurement will arrive by the end of this month.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the selection of cardiothoracic surgeons, anesthesiologists and trained technicians, especially perfusionists and ECG technicians has already been completed. “Initially, we have decided to appoint health professionals for the ECMO unit on a contractual basis as regular appointments will take time. Three cardiothoracic surgeons, four anesthesiologists, seven perfusionists and ECG technicians have been selected and will be appointed soon,” he said.

The Health department has arranged hands-on training for the professionals at Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Kolkata. Divided into two batches, the staff will undergo training for 10 days each at the facility. The training programme is expected to be over by July 31.

Though earlier, it was decided to install an ECMO unit at Capital Hospital here, the plan was modified due to the lack of adequate perfusionists and cardiothoracic surgeons. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is slated to inaugurate the ECMO unit at SCB on Independence Day.