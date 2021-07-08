STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Environment Ministry team in Rourkela Steel Plant to probe gas leak mishap

The team is mandated to review different systems including safety mechanism, fire and gas control mechanism and environmental management aspects.

Published: 08th July 2021 08:48 AM

Rourkela Steel Plant

Rourkela Steel Plant (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Six months after four contract workers were killed in a gas leak incident, an expert committee of the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) on Wednesday visited the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) to probe the mishap.

The five-member team led by Kolkata-based Regional Director of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) MK Biswas inspected various facilities at the plant. RSP sources informed that the team is mandated to review different systems including safety mechanism, fire and gas control mechanism and environmental management aspects.

Accordingly, it will submit a report to the MoEF regarding further scope for improvement. The team members will wrap up their visit on Thursday.  On January 6 this year, four contractual workers were engaged in maintenance job at Site A of the Coal Chemical department when the CO gas trapped in the pipeline rushed out while they were opening the flange bolts, leading to their asphyxiation.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Delhi had taken sou moto cognisance of the incident and sought a report from the RSP. In its hearing on February 11, the NGT had instructed the MoEF to form an expert committee to find out lapses, if any, leading to the mishap and suggest corrective measures. 

Rourkela Steel Plant Rourkela Steel Plant gas leak Ministry of Environment and Forest Central Pollution Control Board
