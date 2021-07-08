Low pressure area in Bay of Bengal likely by July 11, to bring more rains to Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low-pressure area is likely to form over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal - off south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coast around July 11 bringing more rains to the State in the next week.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a warning for heavy rainfall at isolated places in Odisha in the next four days. Heavy rainfall may occur at one or two places in eight districts, and thunderstorms with lightning at Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and 12 other districts on Thursday.

“Heavy rainfall, thundershower with lightning are likely to occur at a few places in Odisha this week. The formation of a low pressure area is expected to reduce the rainfall deficit in the State,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas.

Odisha has received 224.4 mm rainfall between June 1 and July 7 which is 22 per cent (pc) less than the State’s average rainfall during the same period. About 15 districts have received deficit rainfall. Bhadrak has received 55 pc deficit rainfall while it is 50 pc for Gajapati. Keonjhar and Jajpur saw 46 pc less rain in the same period.

But Khurda, Cuttack and Puri districts have received 9 pc, 7 pc and 2 pc more rainfall between June 1 and July 7. Private weather forecaster Skymet said south-west monsoon activity will pick up after formation of low pressure area over north-west Bay of Bengal, off south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coast.