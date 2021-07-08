STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Monitor fatalities, ramp up testing, Union government tells Odisha

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhusan in a letter has advised the state to continuously monitor case trajectory in each district to identify any early warning signals of the spread of infection.

Published: 08th July 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

So far 1.14 crore doses of vaccines were administered in Telangana, which include 16.39 lakh second doses.

Representational image(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha recorded its highest single-day fatalities due to Covid-19 despite declining new infections, the Centre has asked the State government to go for effective clinical management.

The Centre has also flagged three districts of the State of recording high positivity rate (TPR) and suggested measures to prevent further spread of the pandemic. Citing that Balasore, Dhenkanal and Nuapada reported a TPR of more than 10 per cent (pc) during the June 28 to July 4 period, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhusan has advised to continuously monitor case trajectory in each district to identify any early warning signals of the spread of infection.

In a letter to Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Bhusan has stressed that clinical management protocol needs to be followed effectively and promptly in case of rising fatalities. “All facilities also should be monitored with respect to overall fatality, including deaths being reported within 24, 48 and 72 hours of hospitalisation to identify any weak spots and undertake required corrective action,” he stated.

Although the cases have shown a continuous decline since the last four weeks, five districts - Balasore, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Khurda - have shown a rising trend in the week ending July 4 as compared to the previous week.

Bhusan also stressed ramping up testing and maintaining a high proportion of RT-PCR tests as a high positivity rate in several districts reflects the level of widespread infection. “A microanalysis of the areas showing high positivity needs to be done and the aim should be at maintaining a TPR of below five pc in each district by focusing on increasing the number of tests so as to aid early identification,” he said.

He has suggested healthcare infrastructure planning and ensuring timely disclosure of all infrastructure availability details on public portals or in media so as to avoid misinformation. The State announced 59 Covid deaths and 2,602 fresh cases taking the tally to 9,29,788 and the death toll to 4,358. The recoveries crossed the nine lakh milestone after 2,920 patients recovered on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Covid deaths Odisha Odisha Covid numbers Odisha test positivity rate
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp