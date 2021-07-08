STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Congress launches stir over fuel price hike

Launching a 10-day agitation over the issue, Congress leaders demonstrated in front of block offices and warned that people will not take this lying down.

Published: 08th July 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Congress activists staging protest against rise in fuel prices in front of the Sub-Collector’s office in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday

Congress activists staging protest against rise in fuel prices in front of the Sub-Collector’s office in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Tuesday demanded that the Centre and State should bring down VAT and other taxes to normalise the fuel prices which has affected people of all sections during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Left parties have also called for a six-hour Odisha bandh on the issue on July 15.

Launching a 10-day agitation over the issue, Congress leaders demonstrated in front of block offices and warned that people will not take this lying down. The agitation includes a cycle rally and signature campaign at the filling stations to seek the cooperation of common people to make it a success.

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said that party workers in all the block headquarters demonstrated against the fuel price rise. Besides, they demanded that the price of an LPG gas cylinder which has almost touched Rs 900 should be brought down.

The Bhubaneswar District Congress Committee along with the Mahila Congress and Seva Dal workers organised a protest meeting in front of the sub-collector office at Bhubaneswar.  Meanwhile, the Left parties called a six-hour Odisha bandh on July 15 holding the Centre responsible for the hike in prices of fuel and other essential commodities. The bandh will start at 6 am and continue till 12 pm. The CPM, Forward Block and CPM-Liberation will support the bandh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Odisha Congress Fuel price hike
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp