Odisha's new Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu’s ancestral village remains quiet

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In Khuntapal, the Tudu household is at the centre of attention but it is a quiet Wednesday afternoon for the family. A group of media persons has descended in the village but it must go back without much to carry back with. The only thing, the family has to offer is “we are all happy that Bishweswar Tudu has been chosen”.

Two years into his first stint as MP, Bishweswar is the new Minister of State for Tribal Affairs as well as Jal Shakti in the Narendra Modi Cabinet that saw an overhaul. The BJP MP from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat was administered oath at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

A diploma holder in electrical engineering, the 56-year-old Bishweswar quit his job in a state government department to take the plunge into BJP before the 2019 elections. His was a surprise nomination and he did not let the party down as he emerged victorious by defeating Dr Debashis Marandi of ruling Biju Janata Dal which held sway in the constituency for about a decade.

As there was a celebration in the BJP around two of Odisha’s new faces getting major positions in the Modi cabinet, the family has stayed away from any revelry. There are no television bytes and no interviews to the newspapers. The media persons are dissuaded to crowd because of Covid protocols and also that the family says it has nothing to share. Just the pleasantries are exchanged as are the notes of happiness around the MP’s elevation.

With the Modi Government making it an inclusive overhaul of the Cabinet ahead of the 2024 elections, Bishweswar being representative of a major tribal region of Odisha came in handy. Also, his strong grassroots connect with the RSS and VHP went in his favour but to his credit, he has been quite vocal about the local issues after his election.