Odisha's Sundargarh district sees 94% drop in malaria cases

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Tribal-dominated Sundargarh, once known for malaria endemicity, has reported 94 per cent reduction in positive cases between 2016 and 2020. The district reported zero deaths from 1,746 positive cases last year.

Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) Dr SK Mishra said with concerted effort, the district is now a role model for others with a drastic drop in positive cases and only 41 villages currently showing high endemicity as compared to 741 in 2016. “From 39 deaths in 2010, the district reported zero last year which is commendable. The Annual Parasite Index (API) was also less than one since 2019,” added Mishra.

Additional Public Health Officer for Vector-Borne Disease (VBD) Dr BM Swain said the target is to eradicate malaria from Sundargarh by 2027, adding, successful implementation of the Durgam Anchalare Malaria Nirakaran (DAMaN) drive at about 150 vulnerable villages and multiple other strategies helped curb the rise in cases.

Mass surveys were conducted for malaria and other health indicators like blood pressure level, haemoglobin and blood sugar and those found positive were given radical treatment by field functionaries. Alongside, 285 Alternate Fever Treatment Depots have been activated for hard-to-reach areas to facilitate early diagnosis and malaria management.

He noted that in 2010, malaria control strategies involved combo approach of Long-Lasting Insecticidal Net (LLIN) distribution and Indoor Residual Spray, biological control measures through breeding sites management, surveillance and early detection and complete treatment.

Sources in health administration claimed Sundargarh’s malaria prevalence rate is 0.63 per cent and 70 per cent of positive cases are confined to merely 12-13 per cent of the total population largely due to socio-cultural habits and practices. Now, K Balang and Jharbera of Koida block, Mohulpada of Lahunipara block, Ramjodi in Lathikata block and Barsuan of Bisra block have high prevalence of malaria cases for varied reasons.

Notably, the malaria eradication model of Odisha has been garnering praises from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for some years now.