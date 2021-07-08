September date for Sambalpur's Victoria Hall restoration

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Renovation of the century-old VSS Town Hall, popularly known as Victoria Hall, will be completed by September this year. The revamp work was supposed to be over by 2020 but got delayed due to Covid-19 outbreak. The project is being executed by Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) at an estimated cost of Rs 1.24 crore.

Director of INTACH, Bhubaneswar Centre Mallika Mitra said, “We had set a target to complete the renovation by July this year. However, work came to halt for two months due to the second Covid wave.” After the renovation work is over, INTACH will hand over the building to the Tourism department.

Almost 80 per cent of work has been completed.

Some interior and illumination works are left which will be completed by September, Mitra added. There is also a plan to develop a tourist interpretation centre at the building once its renovation is complete. Art, culture, customs and tradition of the region will be showcased at the heritage building. The town hall building holds great historical significance in Sambalpur.

After its foundation stone was laid in 1902, the building was inaugurated by the then Chief Commissioner of the Central Province J P Hewety in 1904. The British Government, kings, landlords and businessmen of the region contributed funds for the construction of the heritage building. It was initially named Victoria Hall but later renamed as VSS Town Hall after Independence.

The Zilla School, Women’s College and Trust Fund College (Netaji Subash Chandra Bose College) once operated from this building before being shifted to their existing locations in the city.